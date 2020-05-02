Pandemic narrows trust deficit

The novel coronavirus outbreak and the fight mounted to contain it has changed many socio-political equations. One of them is the relationship between Aligarh Muslim University students and the Uttar Pradesh police. Many students who were up against the police during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests are now contributing to the relief work with the support of the local police.

There are at least three student groups contributing to the relief work. “If the image has not completely changed, the hostility has definitely come down,” said Ansab Aamir, one of the prominent voices on campus during the anti-CAA protests.

He, along with two dozen students, is providing ration to rickshaw-pullers and daily wagers in the city.

When the group decided to help after the ‘janata curfew’ was announced, the district administration welcomed the move. “They liked our meticulous approach. From Bhujpura on one end to Manjoorgadhi on another, we need to travel at least 40 km for our work,” said Mr. Aamir.

Dipped into savings

They approached the city magistrate and he guided them to the police. “We had an impression that police would take their ‘cut’ or would pose friction but they helped us in distributing the ration while maintaining social distancing,” said. Mr. Aamir.

The group members initially contributed from their savings ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 and then collected donations. Javed Akhtar said there were localities that need to be worked upon through the year. “Islam Nagar, which houses the locks industry and slaughterhouse workers, is one such area. We make packets that could fulfil the requirement of a family of four for 15 days,” said Mr. Akhtar, a student of sociology.

Senior SP Muniraj P. said he provided full support to students.