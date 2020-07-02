Pandemic biggest challenge in your public life, Odisha CM tells party MLAs

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked party workers to start participating as volunteers in all COVID-19 pandemic-related programmes.

“It is monsoon season and almost 10,000 people come to Odisha everyday mostly from hotspot cities. We have further decentralised our monitoring system to the ward level. All of you are leaders and respected in your areas. People look up to you in these crucial times,” Mr. Patnaik said while interacting with party MLAs through video conferencing.

“As MLAs you might have done many developmental works in your constituencies. But the pandemic will be your biggest challenge in public life, as it concerns life and death.”

It as an unprecedented crisis, Mr. Patnaik said.

“Due to the peoples’ co-operation and the hard work of the people’s representatives and government employees, Odisha is in a better State. We have one of the highest recovery rates and one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere.

“Nearly 7 lakh people have returned to Odisha after the lockdown. Thanks to our unique concept of the temporary medical camps, we could manage this situation. Train charges and ₹2,000 financial support was borne by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Besides 14 days food and all other facilities were provided free of cost,” he said.

Asserting that Odisha was one of the few States which bears the entire cost of COVID Care end to end — test, hospital accommodation, treatment charges, medicines and transport, Mr. Patnaik said the facility was for all residents of Odisha irrespective of they being APL or BPL, ruralite or urbanite.

He said the government provided social and food security by issuing four-month ration and pensions in advance, 2.5 crore meals to vulnerable people, besides setting up of COVID hospitals in record time.

Mr. Patnaik asked the MLAs to assist the elderly and the vulnerable and spread awareness on usage of mask and social distancing.

Odisha on Wednesday reported 251 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,316. While 208 cases were detected from quarantine, 43 were from community. The highest 102 cases were reported from the Ganjam district. After recovery of 5,189 persons, the active cases stood at 2,094.