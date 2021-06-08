Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority to be set up

It will ensure timely and swift execution of the integrated development plan, says Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday announced setting up of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) to ensure timely and swift execution of the integrated development plan made for the city.

“The PMDA would ensure sustained and balanced growth. The authority would work on the similar lines of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA),” said Mr. Lal here, at a press conference.

He said to ensure that the people of the State along with the Panchkula residents are aware of the development planned for the city, an extensive Information Education Communication (IEC) campaigning would be prepared.

“A map identifying every corner of Panchkula would be prepared and later hoardings displaying the information about completed projects and the projects in progress would be installed across the city, so that people can have a clear idea about the projects,” said Mr. Lal.

Similar plan

The Chief Minister said after Panchkula, a similar integrated development plan would be chalked out for Karnal, Hisar and other districts of the State.

Lauding the dedicated efforts of the officers who helped Haryana to bag the first position in NITI Aayog’s think-tank Sustainable Development Goals said it is a matter of pride that the State has marked high improvement since the previous report.

“Compared to the previous year, this time Haryana has been awarded a 100% score in the category of ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’. Not only this, Haryana has also improved drastically in other categories too including Sustainable Consumption, Zero Hunger etc,” said Mr. Lal.