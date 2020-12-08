Other States

Panchayat polls: Counting of votes underway in Rajasthan

Women queue up to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Panchayat elections, at a village in Ajmer district, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members’ elections is underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commission’s spokesperson.

The polling to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting.

The polling was held on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5.

