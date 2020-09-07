Panchayat elections in Rajasthan from Sept. 28

JAIPUR

07 September 2020 23:47 IST

Code of conduct comes into effect

The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Monday announced elections to 3,848 village panchayats in four phases beginning September 28. The sarpanches and ward panches will be elected in the polls, while a separate announcement will be made later for election of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members.

The election process will begin on September 16 for the first phase of voting which will take place on September 28, while the subsequent phases will be held on October 3, October 6 and October 10. A total of 35,968 wards in 3,848 village panchayats situated in 26 districts will go to polls.

Elections to 9,171 other village panchayats in the State were earlier held in three phases in January this year. State Election Commissioner P.S. Mehra said all precautionary measures would be taken during the polling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of voters would be reduced from 1,100 to 900 at each polling station to maintain social distancing.

Mr. Mehra said the polling time had also been extended by an hour to avoid crowding at the polling booths. Elections to the posts of deputy sarpanches will be held on September 29, October 4, October 7 and October 11.

The model code of conduct came into immediate effect on Monday in the areas going to the panchayat polls.