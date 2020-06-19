Pall of gloom in soldier’s village in Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR

19 June 2020 00:25 IST

Chandrakant among 20 killed in Ladakh

As a tribute to soldier Chandrakant Pradhan, all business establishments remained closed at Raikia in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday.

Chandrakant’s parental village Biarpanga, at a distance of about 8 km from Raikia, remained in a pall of gloom waiting for the arrival of his body. Raikia have residents urged the administration to construct a memorial at his village.

Chandrakant was among the 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during a face off with the Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night. The 28-year-old soldier had joined the Bihar Regiment in 2014. He was posted in Ladakh around a year ago. In the last week of December 2019, he had visited his home for the last time. His family had started to plan for his marriage during his next visit in December this year.

‘Proud of my son’

He was the eldest son of Karunakar Pradhan, a marginal farmer. His father said he was proud that his son had laid down his life for the country.