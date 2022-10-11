Palghar religious leaders lynching case handed over to CBI

BJP, then in Opposition, had accused there was a conspiracy behind the attack on the religious leaders, and demanded CBI probe.

PTI Mumbai:
October 11, 2022 17:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had opposed the demand, saying the killing took place as some villagers mistook them to be child traffickers. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Almost two and a half years after three persons including two Sadhus were lynched by a mob in Palghar district near Mumbai, the Maharashtra Home Department has handed over the probe of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) earlier.

Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the development to the PTI.

The incident had taken place at Gadchinchle village during night on April 16, 2020, in the midst of coronavirus pandemic when two Sadhus (monks) were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A mob of villagers stopped them and beat them to death on suspicion that they were child-lifters, even as a few police personnel had reached the spot.

The BJP, then in Opposition, had accused that there was a conspiracy behind the attack on the religious leaders, and demanded CBI probe.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had opposed the demand, saying the killing took place as some villagers mistook them to be child traffickers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mumbai
Maharashtra
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app