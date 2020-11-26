Other States

Palghar lynching case | Court grants bail to 53 accused

A special court here on Thursday granted bail to 53 persons arrested in the Palghar mob lynching case, in which two sadhus and their driver were killed at a village in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Also read: 18 policemen punished for Palghar lynching

District judge P.P. Jadhav in his order granted the accused bail with a surety of ₹15,000 each.

Earlier this month, the court had granted bail to four persons, including a man and his two sons, in the case.

On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus - Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) - and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140 km north of Mumbai.

While the two monks were travelling to Gujarat in a car for a funeral, the mob suspected that they were thieves.

A total of 201 persons were arrested in the infamous case, of which 57 have been granted bail.

Appearing for the accused, advocates Amrut Adhikari and Atul Patil submitted in the court that the applicants had no role to play in the incident, and they had been arrested on mere suspicion.

Also read: Child-lifting rumour led to Palghar lynching: minister

Special public prosecutor Satish Maneshinde appeared for the prosecution, while advocate P.N. Ojha appeared for the family of the deceased sadhus.

Bail applications of the other accused will be decided now on December 5, the court stated.

Comments
Related Articles

Amarinder cautions BJP-led govt. in Haryana against pushing farmers to the brink

M.P. revises proposed law against forced religious conversion

Scuffle, stray incidents of violence in Bengal during nationwide trade union strike

Dilli Chalo | Will look at alternative routes if Haryana continues to deny entry, say farmers

Farmers’ protest: Many leaders placed under house arrest, says Yogendra Yadav

BJP will protect interests of minorities if voted to power in Bengal, says State unit chief Dilip Ghosh

ED files supplementary chargesheet in Jharkhand bitumen scam

Manipur journalists stage protest

Ahmed Patel, a leader who remained synonymous with Congress for three decades

Patel’s death a great loss to nation, Congress: Gehlot

Parties flay Haryana govt. move to ‘disrupt’ farmers’ movement

Details of land encroachment put up on J&K website

NIA arrests PDP youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra for alleged links to the Hizbul Mujahideen

Jammu and Kashmir Internet ban | BJP, Congress members spar during meeting of Standing Committee on Information and Technology

Delhi rattled by our decision to contest polls: Mehbooba Mufti

U.P. ordinance a ploy to pit Dalits and Muslims against each other, say rights activists

Defeat BJP in Bengal for the interest of the country, says Mamata Banerjee

NSCN (IM) slams Centre on peace process as Army chief visits Nagaland

Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport

Roshni Act: Farooq’s sister, prominent hoteliers in second list issued by JK admin

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2020 4:30:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/palghar-lynching-case-court-grants-bail-to-53-accused/article33184505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY