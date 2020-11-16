Other States

Pakistn violates ceasefire in Kupwara, says Army

The Army on Monday said Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

“Pakistan Initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara, on Monday evening by firing mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given”, a Srinagar-based Army spokesman said.

The violations come just four days after Pakistan’s truce breach in four districts of J&K left five soldiers and four civilians dead.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 9:42:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pakistn-violates-ceasefire-in-kupwara-says-army/article33110002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY