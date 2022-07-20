Pakistani man on mission to kill Nupur Sharma crosses international border, held in Rajasthan

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

He was handed over to Hindumalkot police and has been remanded to five days’ police custody

A 24-year-old Pakistani man, who was on a mission to kill suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) last week after he crossed the international border in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district. He was handed over to the police at Hindumalkot and was remanded by a local court to five days’ police custody. Two knives, some religious books, an electric tester, map, food, clothes and a national identity card of Pakistan issued in 2019 were recovered from the intruder, Rizwan Ashraf. He is a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said on Tuesday, that Rizwan was questioned by a joint interrogation committee comprising the BSF, State police and intelligence agencies. “He was found to be radicalised and he confessed that he planned to kill Ms. Sharma because of her offensive remarks,” Mr. Sharma said. A first information report had been registered against the accused at Hindumalkot police station under various sections of the Foreigners Act, Passports Act and the Arms Act, Mr. Sharma said.



