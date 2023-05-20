HamberMenu
Pakistani intruder shot dead along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The infiltrator was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division when he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border

May 20, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Jammu

PTI
File photo of an Indian Army soldier standing guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in forward area of Poonch.

File photo of an Indian Army soldier standing guard along the Line of Control (LOC) in forward area of Poonch. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 20, officials said.

The infiltrator was challenged by the troops guarding the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division when he was trying to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said.

They said the intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings and tried to flee back when troops opened fire, resulting in his death.

The whole area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited, the officials said.

