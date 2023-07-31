HamberMenu
Pakistani drone, heroin seized near border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops late on July 30 heard the buzzing sound of the drone near Kalash village in Tarn Taran, a BSF official said

July 31, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village, said an official.

During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village, said an official. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A suspected Pakistani drone and three kilogrammes of heroin were recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district on July 31, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops late on Sunday heard the buzzing sound of the drone near Kalash village in Tarn Taran, a BSF official said.

It is suspected that the unmanned aerial vehicle entered Indian territory from Pakistan at that time.

According to protocol, the troops endeavoured to intercept the drone, he said in a statement.

During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village, said the official.

"Another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," said the official.

