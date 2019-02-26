Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J&K; 5 soldiers injured

The Army on Tuesday said Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and five soldiers were injured.



"Post 6:30 p.m., out of anger and frustration, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weapons in 12 to 15 places all along the LoC," said the Army.



He said in exchange of fire five soldiers of Indian Army suffered minor injuries out of which two soldiers were evacuated to military hospital for medical treatment and are stable.



"Indian Army retaliated for effect and our focused fire resulted in severe destruction to five posts and number of casualties to Pakistan Army," said the Army.



The Army said the Pakistani troops were also seen firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shield.



Earlier, the Jammu-based Army spokesman, in a statement issued, said ceasefire violations by Pakistan were repoted along the LoC in Akhnoor, Nowshera, Krishna Ghati Sector.



"Around 5:30 p.m., Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," said the Army.

PTI adds:

The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar shelling on 55 forward areas in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Army sources said.

They targeted civilian hamlets and forward posts from 1730 hours, firing from small, automatic and heavy weaponry in Krishna Gati, Balakote, Khari Karmara, Mankote, Tarkundi (Poonch district), Kalal, Baba Khori, Kalsian, Laam and Jhangar areas (Rajouri) and Pallanwala and Laleali (Jammu). There was no injury or loss of life in the ceasefire violations, an officer said. Indian troops gave a “befitting reply,” he said.

Officials said more than a dozen ceasefire violations took place on Tuesday — the fourth consecutive day of Pakistan shelling and firing on Indian posts.