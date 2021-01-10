Pakistan violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
However, there was no immediate report of any damage on the Indian side, they said.
“At about 3 p.m., Pakistan (Army) initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian Army retaliates befittingly,” a defence spokesman said.
The officials said the shelling between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received.
The officials said Pakistan Army also resorted to mortar shelling in Balakote, Digwar and Kirni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district.
The shelling in Balakote sector started around 3.35 p.m. followed by Digwar and Kirni sectors at 4 p.m., the officials said, adding Indian troops also fired back and the cross-border shelling was going in all the three sectors when last reports were received.
Pakistani Rangers also resorted to unprovoked firing in Gurnam Border Outpost area along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.
The firing from across the border started around 11.10 p.m. on Saturday, prompting strong retaliation by the BSF, the officials said, adding the firing between the two sides continued till 1.20 am on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath