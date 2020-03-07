Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The Pakistan army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1.30 p.m. In retaliation, the Indian army gave a befitting reply, he said.
There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.