Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The Pakistan army on Saturday shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. The firing from small arms and mortar shelling from across the LoC began at 1.30 p.m. In retaliation, the Indian army gave a befitting reply, he said.

There are no immediate reports of any casualty on the Indian side. Cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.