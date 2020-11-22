Pakistan targets villages, forward posts along IB, LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

22 November 2020 16:22 IST

Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said on Sunday.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the latest ceasefire violation which came a day after a personnel of the Indian Army was killed and three others including two women were injured in separate ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

At about 11.15 a.m. on Sunday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said.

In another ceasefire violation, the officials said Pakistani Rangers targeted Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outpost areas at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF).

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:45 a.m. on Sunday but there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over 4000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year, which is the highest in the past decade, compared to a total of 3289 violations in 2019, officials said.