Pakistan shells forward areas, villages along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Pakistan Army on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army guarding the LoC retaliated to silence the Pakistani guns and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Sunderbani sector was going on when last reports were received, he said.
“Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at about 11.30 a.m., prompting befitting retaliation by Indian Army,” the spokesman said.
He said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.