Pakistan shells forward areas along International Border in Kathua

Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
There was no report of any damage incurred in the firing, they said.
Pakistani forces had opened fire and shelled mortars on the Manyari area of Hiranagar sector around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. The firing continued throughout the night, forcing people to take shelter in underground bunkers, the officials said.
They added that the Border Security Force retaliated effectively.
The shelling ended around 5.10 a.m. on Monday, the officials said, adding that there was no report of any damage.
At least four residential houses were damaged and a cow was injured in cross-border shelling and firing in the same area on the previous night.
