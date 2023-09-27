ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan mother of militancy in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir: DGP

September 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Doda/Jammu

He said there is currently an operation going on to eradicate "residual militancy"

PTI

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh. File. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on September 27 said Pakistan is the mother of terrorism in the Union Territory as it was in Punjab.

He was on a daylong visit to the Doda district to inaugurate a police complex in Gandoh and review the security situation of the hill belt.

"When militancy was going on in Punjab, some areas of Jammu and Kashmir were affected by it. After the end of Punjab's militancy, militancy in Kashmir started. The mother of militancy in both places is one," Mr. Singh told reporters here.

"There are two militancies, but their mother is one and that is Pakistan," the DGP said, adding security forces are keeping a close watch on militancy being run by Pakistani agencies.

He said there is currently an operation going on to eradicate "residual militancy". "I believe that everything will be fine in times to come." The people of Gandoh, Kishtwar and Doda will be able to live their lives in an atmosphere of peace, he said. "This is my prayer and this is our effort," he added.

