Pakistan militant killed in Srinagar, third in 33 days: IGP Vijay Kumar

A Pakistani militant, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed in a brief shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, the third non-local to be neutralised in the past 33 days in and around the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The slain militant, who was a ‘top commander’, was killed during a shootout in the hilly belt of Dhara-Harwan of Srinagar early in the morning.

“Saifulla alias Abu Khalid alias Shawaz of the LeT outfit was killed in a brief exchange of firing in Dhara pocket of Harwan area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

He said Khalid, a wanted militant, was a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, and had infiltrated in 2016. “ He was active in the general area of Harwan and involved in several terror crimes,” the IGP added.

Three Pakistani militants have been killed in anti-militancy operations in and around Srinagar in the past 33 days. “All the three were involved in terror crimes, including attacks on security forces,” he added.

The IGP said it showed Pakistan was hell-bent on disturbing peace in the Valley, especially in Srinagar city.

In a separate incident, a militant affiliated to The Resistance Front was arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Preliminary reports suggested Feroz Ahmad Zargar, 34, alias Kamraan from Kulgam’s Gratabal Qaimoh, was arrested near the Al-Noor Masjid in Anantnag town.