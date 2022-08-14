Pakistan-ISI backed terror module busted ahead of I-Day celebrations in Punjab

Districts bordering the international border with Pakistan has been put on an alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
August 14, 2022 15:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Police personnel practice hoisting the national flag ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, in Amritsar. File | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Police on August 14, 2022 said they along with the Delhi police have busted a Pakistan-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed terror module ahead of Independence day.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that ahead of Independence Day Punjab Police has foiled a major terror threat and busted Pak-ISI backed terror module with help of Delhi Police.

“Four module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested. Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED and 2 - 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered,” said the DGP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State police, especially in the districts bordering the international border with Pakistan has been put on an alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Punjab
India at 75
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app