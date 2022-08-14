Pakistan-ISI backed terror module busted ahead of I-Day celebrations in Punjab
Districts bordering the international border with Pakistan has been put on an alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Punjab Police on August 14, 2022 said they along with the Delhi police have busted a Pakistan-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed terror module ahead of Independence day.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that ahead of Independence Day Punjab Police has foiled a major terror threat and busted Pak-ISI backed terror module with help of Delhi Police.
“Four module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh have been arrested. Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED and 2 - 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered,” said the DGP.
The State police, especially in the districts bordering the international border with Pakistan has been put on an alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
