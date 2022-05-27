Pakistan fishermen apprehended

May 27, 2022 21:41 IST

Nothing suspicious has been found from them, says BSF

In a two-day search operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Pakistani fishermen and seized nine boats from Harami Nala creek area in Kutch, Gujarat.

However, nothing suspicious has been found from them, as per the BSF officials.

The water wing of the BSF had launched the special operation in the creek area during which it seized small sized fishing boats and three fishermen, who have been handed over to the marine police.

“During the intensive search operation launched on May 26 and continued entire night, today morning, Patrol of BSF Bhuj apprehended one more Pakistani fisherman and seized five more Pakistani fishing boats from the horizontal channel of Harami Nala,” informed the Public Relations Officer (PRO).

According to the statement issued by the BSF Gujarat Frontier, three rounds were fired by the BSF personnel to trap the Pakistani fishermen.

“Nothing suspicious recovered from the boats except for fish, fishing nets, and fishing equipment. An intensive search of the area is going on,” the BSF further said.