Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Poonch district

Indian troops retaliated.

The Pakistan Army on Friday opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Indian troops effectively retaliated.

Officials said Pakistani troops fired from small arms and lobbed mortars in Krishna Ghati sector.

Jammu and Kashmir
Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 5:20:48 PM

