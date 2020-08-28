Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC).

Jammu

28 August 2020 17:46 IST

Pakistan soldiers violated the ceasefire on Friday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said here.

The Indian Army mounted a befitting retaliation, they said.

“At about 1130 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote sector,” a defence spokesman said.

