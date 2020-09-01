Other StatesJammu 01 September 2020 00:33 IST
Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri
The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.
“At 2115 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector”, defence spokesman said.
Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.
