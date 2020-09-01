Other States

Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

“At 2115 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector”, defence spokesman said.

Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 12:34:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pakistan-army-shells-forward-areas-along-loc-in-j-ks-rajouri/article32491682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story