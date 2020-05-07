Other States

Pakistan Army shells 3 sectors along LoC in Poonch

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

This is the sixth consecutive day of firing and shelling.

The Pakistan Army on Thursday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

This is the sixth consecutive day of firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

“At about 1100 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba, Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch,” he said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

There was no immediate report of any casualty during the Pakistani shelling.

