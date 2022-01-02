Pakistan army breached ceasefire pact, infiltrator killed near LoC: Army

Srinagar

02 January 2022 14:03 IST

An infiltration or Border Action Team action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district, says Army spokesman.

The Pakistan army, in complete breach of the ceasefire understanding, made a bid to carry out a Border Action Team (BAT) attack inside Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC) on January 1, in which one infiltrator was killed, the Army on Sunday said .

“In a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies across the LoC, an infiltration or BAT action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1. A swift action foiled the bid,” an Army spokesman said.

The Army said one infiltrator, identified as Muhammad Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, was killed. “Malik was equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores,” the spokesman said.

The incident site, according to the Army, is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System, “kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army.”

The Army said the slain intruder, dressed in Pathani suit and black jacket, was moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control around 3 p.m.

“Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 4 p.m. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator eliminated,” the Army said.

The body was recovered along with one AK 47 and large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades, he added.

“A search of the belongings revealed Pakistani national identity card and vaccination certificates, issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Government of Pakistan, identifying him as Muhammad Shabbir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in army uniform wearing name tab of Shabbir,” the Army said.

The spokesman said the route taken by the terrorist was similar to the one adopted on April 4, 2020 during the Op Rangadori Bhaikh, in which five terrorists were eliminated.

The Army said the fresh attempt clearly established that Pakistan continued to sponsor cross-border terror.

“A hotline communication has been made to Pakistan army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual,” the Army said.