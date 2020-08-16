Other States

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Kamalkote sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

From 10:45 to 11:45 am, ceasefire violation was reported from Lowergrah and Upergrah posts of Kamalkote Sector in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the officials said.

Pakistani troops fired from small weapons, they said.

Further details were awaited.

Related Topics
LoC tensions
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2020 4:06:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pak-violates-ceasefire-in-j-ks-kamalkote-sector/article32367223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story