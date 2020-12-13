Other States

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K’s Kathua

A BSF soldiers patrols the International border post at Kathua district. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Pansar border outpost area in Hiranagar sector started around 10 pm on Saturday, drawing strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.

They said the cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3.45 am on Sunday, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers.

There was no report of any damage in the firing on the Indian side, the officials said.

Related Topics
LoC tensions
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2020 11:17:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pak-violates-ceasefire-along-ib-in-jks-kathua/article33319002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY