Pak targets forward posts, civilian areas along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday lobbed mortars and fired from small arms to target forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
The areas targeted were in Kirni, Qasba and Shahpura, they said.
The firing and shelling has triggered panic in border areas.
On Friday last, at least seven residential buildings were damaged in heavy Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Dokri and Qasba areas in Poonch district.
The Indian Army gave a befitting response to silence the Pakistani guns, they said.
Ceasefire violations have increased manifold to push militants into Jammu Kashmir and sabotage peace, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said on Sunday.
