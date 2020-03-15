Pak Rangers violates ceasefire along IB in J&K’s Kathua

The Pakistani Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked overnight firing on forward posts along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty in the firing on the Indian side.
The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated effectively and the overnight cross-border firing between the two sides in Manyari-Chorgali area of Hiranagar sector continued throughout the night, causing panic among the border residents, they said.
The firing was initiated by the Pakistani Rangers when they targeted the forward posts around 9.45 p.m. on Saturday, the officials said, adding that heavy firing rattled the area till 4.35 a.m. Sunday.
