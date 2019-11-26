Other States

Pak fires mortar shells on forward posts along LoC in Jammu, Poonch districts

BSF jawans patrol near LoC in Poonch. File

BSF jawans patrol near LoC in Poonch. File

Repeated unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops took place in the Akhnoor Sector in Jammu district.

The Pakistan army on Monday fired mortar shells on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts, an official spokesman said.

Repeated unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops took place in the Akhnoor Sector in Jammu district from 4 am Monday, he said, adding that it intermittently continued till 10 pm.

They resorted to “firing of small arms & shelling with mortars”, the spokesman said.

Pakistani troops also fired and shelled forward posts and civilians areas in Qasna and Kerni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, he said.

The Indian army retaliated befittingly, the spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Nov 26, 2019 2:33:56 AM

