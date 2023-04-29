Pakistan attracting poor, working-class people into terrorism in Rajouri, Poonch: Army

April 29, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - JAMMU

The Army on Saturday said Pakistan was trying to attract the poor and working-class people in Rajouri-Poonch sector, home to a large number of Muslim Gujjars and Bakerwals, for “terrorist activities with money”.

“After the abolition of Article 370, Pakistan does not want peace and government formation in J&K. That is why, Pakistan keeps on creating various conspiracies to mislead the youth of this region by giving training in terrorist camps and changing the thinking of youth through wrong propaganda,” the Army said, flaying Pakistan’s false propaganda “on caste and religion etc”.

The Army statement came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police pointed at local support for militants who attacked an Army truck in Poonch on April 20, which left five soldiers dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pakistan never wants an atmosphere of peace or harmony in J&K. Pakistan always tries to spread unrest, disharmony, and communal disturbances by supplying drugs and intoxicants to youth of this region,” the Army said.

“The people of J&K should understand the heinous and nefarious acts of Pakistan and protest such activities on a large scale. They should try to motivate their children and family and keep them updated with the old history of this region,” the spokesman added.

He said there was a need to educate locals “in a proper direction”. “In the recent attack on an Army truck in Poonch, a few names of a community came to the fore, which is unbelievable. Hence, the people of this area should keep away from such type of incidents and activities... If someone is roaming suspiciously in the region, people should immediately inform and assist the Army and foil any major incident like Poonch,” the Army said.

It is the responsibility of all to be alert and cautious in the future to save the lives of our Army soldiers and citizens of this region and bring peace and tranquillity, the Army added.

The Army highlighted the role the Poonch region played during historical events and battles fought by the locals in 1948, 1962, 1971 and 1999. “Whenever anyone tried to spread unrest in this area, people have fought shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army irrespective of their caste, creed, gender and religion,” the Army said.

The Army said all the communities of Poonch region like Gujjars, Bakarwals, Muslims, and Hindus showed their anger over the Poonch incident and protested. “The people of J&K should understand the heinous and nefarious acts of Pakistan and protest such activities on a large scale,” the Army said.

The Army said the government established a 5G network for better communication, which will help people in the education sector and speed up technology in the region. “The Central government and the Army have been working together for the development of the area and people of this region, so that they could be part of the mainstream of the country,” the Army said.

It asked the people of all the communities “to walk shoulder to shoulder with the Army”.