Pak army resorts to firing along LoC in Poonch, Indian soldiers retaliate

Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.
“Around 1540 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Shahpur sector,” the spokesperson said, adding the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, officials said.
However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.
Fear has gripped villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since three civilians were killed last week in shelling by Pakistan.
