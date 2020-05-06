Other States

Pak army resorts to firing along LoC in Poonch, Indian soldiers retaliate

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, on April 12, 2020.

File photo: Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, on April 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, officials said.

Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

“Around 1540 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Shahpur sector,” the spokesperson said, adding the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, officials said.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

Fear has gripped villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since three civilians were killed last week in shelling by Pakistan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 5:33:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pak-army-resorts-to-firing-along-loc-in-poonch-indian-soldiers-retaliate/article31518594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY