Padma Shri boost for indigenous faith in Northeast

January 30, 2023 03:28 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Four days after its tallest member was selected for the Padma Shri award, an organisation of Nagas adhering to a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed indigenous faith has set a ‘ghar wapsi’ target during its golden jubilee year.

The countdown to the celebration of 50 years of the Zeliangrong Heraka Association (ZHA) from January 5-7, 2024, began on Sunday from Lodi, the village of Ramkuiwang Newme, one of three from Assam to be conferred with the Padma Shri award for 2023.

Zeliangrong is an ethnic group comprising three Naga tribes – Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei – across Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. Lodi village adjoins Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao district about 310 km from Guwahati.

“We started the Kechak Ngi [golden jubilee in the Zeme tongue] with a pledge to bring back as many people as possible to the faith of our forefathers,” Haingaukam, the president of ZHA told The Hindu.

There are more than 1 lakh adherents of the Heraka faith in the northeast, about 17,000 of them belonging to the Zeme community in Assam, he said.

“About 100 people returned to the Heraka faith in the last four-five years, although their numbers are decreasing in Nagaland and stagnant in Manipur. While there are one or two families in many Zeme villages of Nagaland resisting conversion, Heraka followers in Manipur are restricted to two villages, including Luangkau,” Mr. Haingaukam, a retired technocrat said.

Missionary queen

Luangkau is the birthplace of Gaidinliu, who as a 17-year-old had raised a Zeliangrong army to fight the British forces and resist the Nagas’ conversion to Christianity. Naga converts were primarily held responsible for her capture and imprisonment from 1932-1947 before she became former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s poster girl of the northeast.

While Nehru gave her the title of Rani (Queen), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appropriated her as a regional icon in 2014 – as a freedom fighter as well as a political and spiritual activist who strengthened the Heraka faith given a modern touch by Haipau Jadonang as a faith close to Hinduism and with anti-Christian overtones.

Followers of Heraka said the religion was founded by Herakandingpeu, an ancient divine healer.

The ZHA is the apex body of three groups of Zelaingrong faiths – the reformed Heraka minus animal sacrifices, the traditional Paupai Chapriak of the Rongmeis primarily in southern Assam’s Barak Valley and the somewhat conservative Tingkao Raguang Chapriak practised in Manipur’s Imphal Valley.

For the Christians across the Zeliangrong domain, the missionary Gaidinliu is not as acceptable as the revolutionary Gaidinliu. The Cachar Hills Tribes Synod based in Haflong had a few years ago said it has reservations about her religious affinities, particularly as her portrait – and of her guru Jadonang – adorns each kelumki or Heraka temple that sports a “cross-like” three-leaf banana plant.

Similarities have also been drawn between the church and kelumki rituals. For instance, followers of Heraka pray at the altar of a formless Tingwang, their supreme god and hymns are read out from the Tingwang Hingde, their dharmgranth (holy book). Telau di, or holy water is also sprinkled during important ceremonies such as conversion to the Heraka faith.

“Our religion is old enough to dispel claims that we follow others,” the 76-year-old Mr. Newme said, insisting that the Padma Shri would be a recognition of his relentless mission to save an indigenous faith.

“Our number may not have increased exponentially, but we are holding our own,” said the former president of ZHA who helped establish the first Heraka temple almost 40 years ago.