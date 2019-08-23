Paddy acreage dips in Punjab this season

The rice (paddy) acreage in the key grain producing State of Punjab has dipped as farmers have shifted preferences to other crops.

So far the area under water-guzzling paddy (non-basmati) is 22.91 lakh hectares. Last year paddy was sown in 25.92 lakh hectares.

The area under aromatic long-grained basmati rice is around 6.2 lakh hectares till now, while last year farmers had sown basmati in nearly 5 lakh hectares, according to the State Agriculture Department.

Sowing nearly complete

Punjab Agriculture Department director Sutantra Kumar Airi on Friday told The Hindu that the key reason behind the drop in paddy area — the sowing of which is almost complete — is farmers expectation of better returns from basmati variety of rice, cotton and maize.

“... besides, the State government’s crop diversification push has also been a reason that has encouraged farmers to opt for other crops besides paddy. Cotton crop, which was last year sown in about 2.68 lakh hectares, is now sown in close to 4 lakh hectares. The area under maize has also gone up this year to 1.6 lakh hectares. Last year it was sown on about 1 lakh hectares,” he said.

“Basmati rice fetched me a handsome return last year at ₹2,500 per quintal, which has prompted me to cultivate it again this year. I am hoping of good returns this season as well,” said Dilbag Singh of Fatehpur village in Patiala district, who has sown basmati rice in his 4 acres.

In neighbouring Haryana, the area under paddy has remained nearly the same as last year. This year, paddy acreage is 12.88 lakh hectares.

More cotton in Haryana

The area under cotton though has registered an increase. Farmers have sown cotton in 7.1 lakh hectares this year against 6.69 lakh hectares in the 2018 season.

“Expecting better returns on cotton crop, farmers have planted more cotton this season in Haryana,” said Mr. Suresh Gahlawat, additional director with the Haryana Agriculture Department.