Odisha announces a package for Yaas-affected farmers

The input subsidy for irrigated areas will be ₹13,500 per hectare.

The Odisha government on Thursday announced a package for farmers affected by the cyclonic storm Yaas .

Small and marginal farmers who suffered 33% loss in non-irrigated areas will be given an input subsidy of ₹6800 per hectare. The input subsidy for irrigated areas will be ₹13,500 per hectare.

The government will give ₹18,000 per hectare for all-day crops, including mango, cashew and coconut.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who approved the package, said farmers in the affected districts would be given ₹20 crore discount in direct benefit transfer to buy high-quality agricultural machinery.

“Farmers affected by sea ingression in some parts of Bhadrak and Balasore districts will get ₹750 per for the management of soil nutrition and improvement of soil quality, and assistance will be provided for a total of 10,000 hectares of land,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Steps will be taken to expedite preparation of crop cutting report so that the claims of the affected farmers covered by the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme can be settled.

Short-term kharif loans to farmers with losses of more than 33% in the affected areas will be converted into medium-term loans. Affected people will be provided adequate work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme to compensate for the loss of livelihood.