Package for the poor in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a ₹2,200-crore package for the weaker sections whose livelihoods have been hit amid the lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Patnaik announced that financial assistance of ₹1,000 each will be provided to 94 lakh beneficiary families under the food security programme. A sum of ₹940 crore will be spent for this purpose. Advance ration for three months is being provided to these families under the food security programme, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that a total of 48 lakh beneficiaries were being paid pension for four months in advance under social security schemes. A sum of ₹932 crore will be spent on this account.

Mr. Patnaik further announced that ₹1,500 each will be paid to a total of 22 lakh construction workers in the State.

A sum of ₹330 crore will be spent for the purpose.

CM’s appeal

In a video message, Mr. Patnaik reiterated his appeal to the people to stay home to protect themselves from COVID-19.

On the other hand, the State government has been making efforts to trace all those who had come in contact with a person in the State who was diagnosed to be a COVID-19 patient on Thursday night.

The family members and driver of the patient, who is under treatment, have been kept in isolation. Since the patient had contacted one of the staff members of the Odisha Assembly, all the staff of the House have also been advised home quarantine. The Assembly building is also being disinfected.

In the case of the two youths who tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment, the authorities have traced 55 persons who had come in contact with them earlier.