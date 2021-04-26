Oxygen shortage | Some hospitals creating fear: Yogi Adityanath

In an official statement, Mr. Adityanath said in certain districts, some hospitals were trying to “create fear” by talking about the scarcity of oxygen.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed top officials to take action against hospitals if they found them to be reporting a scarcity of oxygen supply just to “create fear”.

Mr. Adityanath issued the instructions in a review meeting with officials of the ranks of Additional Director-General of Police, Divisional Commissioner, Inspector-General of Police and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, at a time when hospitals across the State, including in Lucknow and the Chief Minister’s political turf Gorakhpur, said they found it hard to maintain a regular flow of oxygen to critical patients.

“Keep a watch on such people. Duly investigate all such incidents. If the scarcity was reported just to create fear, then strict action should be taken against the concerned hospital,” the Chief Minister said.

He said there was no shortage of oxygen in private or government hospitals, adding that the real problem was hoarding and black marketing.