Oxygen concentrators from U.S. benefit Rajasthan villagers

Oxygen concentrators supplied by the Association of Indians in America (AIA) have benefited the COVID-19 patients in the remote areas of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. The machines were sent to primary health centres in the villages, where the COVID-19 care centres were also established by the Medical and Health Department.

A total of 60 oxygen concentrators were sent in May-end and first week of June, during the second wave of the pandemic, in Nadbai, Kumher, Pahadi, Kaman, Bayana and Sewar blocks of Bharatpur district. While a large number of patients have recovered with the use of machines, some of them are still being used.

Eleven machines were kept at the block offices of Lupin Foundation, which has been working in the district’s rural areas for over three decades, to provide emergency services at the doorsteps of villagers. Eight COVID-19 care centres were inaugurated in various blocks in the presence of MLAs from the respective constituencies.

Lupin Foundation's executive director Sita Ram Gupta said on Saturday that the oxygen concentrators had helped save lives of a large number of patients, who were facing difficulty in breathing. “This assistance from the U.S. turned out to be a blessing in region where the health facilities were in shambles,” Mr. Gupta said.

The district administration profusely thanked AIA president Urmilesh Arya, hailing from Bharatpur district’s Ballabhgarh village, for the philanthropic gesture. Mr. Gupta suggested that the COVID-19 care centres be established in the localities at some distance from the community health centres to protect the villagers coming for treatment of other diseases from the COVID-19 infection.