Owaisi announces candidates for Rajasthan polls

September 30, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the party’s foray into Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly elections in that State.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Owaisi announced the candidatures of Javed Ali Khan from Fatehpur assembly constituency and Imran Nawab from Kaman Assembly constituency.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr. Owaisi, at a recent public meeting, lashed out at the Congress and alleged poor budgetary allocations in Rajasthan, and compared it with the allocation in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his support for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and alleged that the Congress legacy in Hyderabad was that of communal conflagrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.