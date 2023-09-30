Owaisi announces candidates for Rajasthan polls

September 30, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 05:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the party’s foray into Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly elections in that State.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Owaisi announced the candidatures of Javed Ali Khan from Fatehpur assembly constituency and Imran Nawab from Kaman Assembly constituency.

आगामी राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव में, फ़तेहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से एडवोकेट जावेद अली ख़ान और कामां विधानसभा क्षेत्र से इमरान नवाब AIMIM (ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन) के उम्मीदवार होंगे। हमें उम्मीद है वहां की जनता हमें दुआओं और मोहब्बतों से नवाज़ेगी। — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 29, 2023

Ahead of the announcement, Mr. Owaisi, at a recent public meeting, lashed out at the Congress and alleged poor budgetary allocations in Rajasthan, and compared it with the allocation in Telangana.

He expressed his support for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and alleged that the Congress legacy in Hyderabad was that of communal conflagrations.