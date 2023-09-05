Overwhelming response to sports quiz in Berhampur  

September 05, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The sports quiz organised jointly by Hindu Future India Club (FIC), part of The Hindu Group, and the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) received overwhelming response in Berhampur, with 550 schoolchildren participating in the event on Monday.

Held at the ITI Auditorium, Berhampur, the third of the five sports quiz events planned by the organisers was conducted under the guidance of the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha.

The organisers said the quiz was conducted in two rounds — preliminary and the onstage final round, in which a total of more than 550 students participated from schools in and around Berhampur.

Vivek Sarvana M, Superintendent of Police of Berhampur, who was the chief guest, encouraged and congratulated the participants. IVS Parthasarathi, regional head for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, The Hindu, and quizmaster Gowtham Bose joined the chief guest in giving away prizes to the winners.

Chandrasekhar Panda and Sai Saurav Nayak, Gurukul International Public school, Berhampur, secured the first place in the junior category. Animesh Khatai and Soumyakanta Tripathy of De Paul School, Berhampur; Bibhu Prasad Pradan and Aryan Raj Mahapatro of DAV Public School, Berhampur, came second and third respectively.

Abhijit Majhi and Jyotirmaya Choudhury of De Paul School, Berhampur, won the senior category quiz contest. While Sai Anshuman Sahu and Anandi Priyadarshini of De Paul School, Berhampur, secured the second position, Prem Sagar Mishra and Dibyadarshi Sahoo of Delhi Public Senior Secondary School, Berhampur, came third.

The winning teams were given a certificate, shield, medal and cash prize. The winners in each category were awarded a cash prize of ₹6,000 per team and ₹4,000 and ₹3000 were given to teams securing second and third positions respectively. Consolation prizes of ₹2,000 each were also given.

The fourth and fifth in the quiz series will be held in Sambalpur and Rourkela. Students can ensure their participation by registering names through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. There is an option for spot registration at the venue, on the day of the event.