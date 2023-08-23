Overnight rains throw life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab 

August 23, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A fresh spell of relentless rain that fell overnight in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh threw normal life out of gear on August 23.

Torrential monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have triggered incidents of cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides, resulting in the loss of six lives in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours. Two people died in Shimla district following a landslide, while four were killed in Mandi district.

In Shimla, the State’s capital, vehicular movement was disrupted across the town’s key circular road as several uprooted trees blocked the movement of traffic. Several dwellings reportedly developed cracks in Shimla and Solan districts.

Since June 24, following the onset of the monsoon, incessant rains have played havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the loss of 361 human lives and numerous livestock in the deluge, besides damaging roads, vehicles, and residential and commercial buildings.

The State has witnessed 63 instances of flash floods, while as many as 155 landslides have occurred following heavy spells of rain. Over 12,000 houses have been completely or partially damaged, and as many as 40 people are missing, according to the State’s emergency operations centre.

“Many parts of Himachal Pradesh are facing heavy rainfall and are on high alert. I urge the people to avoid areas prone to flooding and landslides. I kindly request everyone to refrain from any non-essential travel on the roads. The government is closely monitoring the situation,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

In Punjab, flood-like conditions and water logging have been reported from several places following heavy rain. Several roads, low-lying areas and farmlands have been inundated following the rains.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced holidays till August 26 for all government and recognised private schools in the State due to heavy rains. The rains have left the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas rivers flowing through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in spate.

Chandigarh also saw a heavy spell of rain overnight, which continued through Wednesday, resulting in water-logging in several parts of the city, and disruption of vehicular movement.

