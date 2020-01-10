Over two dozen AMU students booked for ‘inappropriate slogans’

Over two dozen unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University were booked on Thursday for allegedly raising inappropriate slogans against U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students had formed a human chain in solidarity with JNU students and teachers who were attacked by masked men on Sunday.

Anil Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines, said 25-30 unnamed students have been booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion). He said the police had collected video evidence.

A student requesting anonymity said the slogans were generic and didn’t make any personal comment on any political figure.

In another development, citing a Allahabad High Court ruling, the university authorities have issued notices that disallow any protest within 100 metres of the Administrative Block and Vice Chancellor’s lodge. It effectively means the university administration doesn’t want students to protest at the university gate.

“From a protest against the CAA and NRC, it is becoming a protest against the VC and the Registrar. We could see the involvement of vested interests among students. The students could protest at Duck Point, the designated spot for such protests,” said an official source. Duck Point is situated near the canteen and is well inside the campus. A section of teachers who are protesting against the CAA assemble at this spot.

‘Assessing situation’

Student leaders said they are assessing the situation and would take a call on how to take the protests forward. “Right now, we are protesting at Bab-e-Syed, but there is no sit-in protest right now,” said a student who is actively involved in the protest.

On Friday, a section of students organised a candle march in the memory of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.