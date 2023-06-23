ADVERTISEMENT

Over a fortnight after Odisha train accident, top South Eastern Railway officials transferred

June 23, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - CHENNAI

According to railway sources, P.M. Sikdar, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, was transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty, North Central Railway

The Hindu Bureau

Workers restore railway tracks at the site where the triple-train accident happened on Friday, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than a fortnight after the devastating train accident in Odisha, which left 291 passengers dead and scores injured, the Railway Ministry has transferred top officials from the South Eastern Railway.

According to railway sources, P.M. Sikdar, Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, was transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), North Central Railway. Chandan Adhikary, Principal Chief Safety Officer, was posted as OSD in Northeast Frontier Railway. Mohammed Owais, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, was transferred and posted as Chief Administrative Officer, Systems, Northeast Frontier Railway.

Mohammed Sujath Hashmi, the Divisional Railway Manager of Kharagpur Division, under which Bahanaga Bazaar railway stations falls, was shifted without a posting. The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazaar station.

K.R. Chaudhary, Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Ajmer, was posted as the new DRM of Kharagpur Division.

Last week, Additional General Manager of South Eastern Railway Atulya Misra was shifted out and posted as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, West Bengal.

