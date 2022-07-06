Over 90% students in Odisha pass Matriculation exam

Administration analysing why 45,000 students were unable to take the exam despite registering for it

Administration analysing why 45,000 students were unable to take the exam despite registering for it

A total of 5,17,847 students passed the annual High School Certificate examination in Odisha, the State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said here on Wednesday.

This year, 5,26,818 students appeared for the Matriculation examination. Of the students who took the exam, 2,56,877 were boys and 2,60,970 were girls. The pass percentage among girls is 92.37%, and that of the boys is 88.77%.

“Of the successful students, 8,119 have passed with A-1 grade, 54,889 with A-2 grade, and 1,20,312 with B-1 grade. About 1.42% of students have secured 90% and above marks,” Mr. Dash said.

This year, 5,71,909 students filled up the forms, but only 5,26,818 appeared in the examinations. As many as 8,699 students could not clear their examination. In 1,170 schools, all students passed the examination. Three schools had nil pass results.

“During the examination, it came to our notice that 45,000 students did not turn up for the examination despite having filled up forms. Subsequently, we sought detail reports about these students from all District Education Officers. We have received reports on about 32,000 students. We are analysing the circumstances under which these students failed to appear for the examination,” School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said.

Angad Kanhar, 58, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA, passed the examination and secured the B-1 grade. He appeared through the open school system and secured 72% marks.