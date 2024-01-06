GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 70% turnout for Karanpur poll in Rajasthan

The election for the seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate and the then MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar

January 06, 2024 11:52 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI

A voter turnout of more than 70% was recorded in Karanpur election till 5 p.m. as polling took place for the Rajasthan Assembly constituency where Minister Surendra Pal Singh is contesting as the BJP nominee.

The election for the seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate and the then MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress has fielded Koonar’s son, Rupinder Singh, from the seat.

“Voters are coming to cast their votes amidst severe cold and fog,” Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

The Congress has criticised the BJP nominee’s induction in the ministry, terming it a violation of the model code of conduct.

